Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

EV stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

