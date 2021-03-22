Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $111.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.