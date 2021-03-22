Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.56. 26,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,447,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

