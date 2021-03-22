Dynamic (DYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,130.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $26,130.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,435.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.30 or 0.03111858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00341485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.70 or 0.00917029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.37 or 0.00401102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00359249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00258804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,336,272 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

