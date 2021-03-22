Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $252,147.00

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ducato Protocol Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.58 or 0.00030649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ducato Protocol Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and $252,147.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Token Profile

Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 tokens. Ducato Protocol Token’s official website is ducato.io

Ducato Protocol Token Token Trading

