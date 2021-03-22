DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,549.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $986,023.86 and approximately $1,549.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

