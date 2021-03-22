Draper Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.14. 26,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,685. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

