Draper Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Zscaler comprises approximately 0.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 881,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.74.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,927,310.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $37,601,348. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $182.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.