DopeCoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $267,907.91 and $91.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00341020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.