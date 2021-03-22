DNB Markets Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

