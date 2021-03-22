DNB Markets Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

