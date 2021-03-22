Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

DNHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

