Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $89.62 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

