Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom-line results for three consecutive quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. Decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours resulted in a $123 million decline in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter, thus, aiding the bottom line and operating margin. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. Also, stiff competition remains a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

DDS stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.67. 5,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

