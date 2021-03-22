Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $3.49. Dillard’s reported earnings of ($6.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Caption Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

