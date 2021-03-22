Digitex Trading Up 204.7% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 204.7% higher against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $4.32 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00050968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00644821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023533 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

