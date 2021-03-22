DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $8.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target raised by Truist from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.14.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,413 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.