dHedge DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.45 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00009137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00643108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,206,044 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.