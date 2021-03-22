DEXTools (DEXT) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $63.78 million and $837,686.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,902,688 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars.

