Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.44 ($52.29).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DWNI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of DWNI opened at €40.28 ($47.39) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.35.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

