Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Target Price to GBX 5,240

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,027.70 ($65.69).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,399 ($57.47) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,316.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,433.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

