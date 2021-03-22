Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

