Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.53.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $121.44 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.