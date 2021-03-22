Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 46490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

The firm has a market cap of £89.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.35.

In related news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,347.53).

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

