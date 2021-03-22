Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 46490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.35. The company has a market capitalization of £89.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,347.53).

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.