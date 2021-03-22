Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Despegar.com stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $162,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 271.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

