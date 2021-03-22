Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $49.00 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

