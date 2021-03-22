DeFi Yield Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $416,890.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00005027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $416,890.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00140384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00695908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00073969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,492,518 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

