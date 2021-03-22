DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRACU. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRACU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. 108,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

