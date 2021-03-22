DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $308,000 in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.95. 153,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

