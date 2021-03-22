DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTWNU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

BTWNU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 8,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

