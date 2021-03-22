Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

