DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRIO. Aegis lifted their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. 50,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,956. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

