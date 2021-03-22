DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Position Increased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

