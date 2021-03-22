Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 3,198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,377 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

