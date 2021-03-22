Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Danaos traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 34 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

