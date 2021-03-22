Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53 (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFIHY opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Dairy Farm International
See Also: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.