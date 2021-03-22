Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53 (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFIHY opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

