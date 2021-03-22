D1 Capital Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 996,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 362,000 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.1% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $451,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,239,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $491.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,423. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.59.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.