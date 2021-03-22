D1 Capital Partners L.P. Invests $11.02 Million in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,714,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCOU remained flat at $$11.05 during trading on Monday. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61. Humanco Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

