CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,662. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.