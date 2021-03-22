CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pool by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $2,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $340.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

