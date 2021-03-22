CWM Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $141.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

