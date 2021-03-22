CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 875 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $363.70 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

