CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

AUB opened at $39.94 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

