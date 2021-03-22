CWM Advisors LLC Buys 4,682 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,344 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

