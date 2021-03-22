CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

