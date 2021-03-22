Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cutera by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

