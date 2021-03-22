Curve DAO Token 1-Day Volume Hits $106.24 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00004542 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $657.82 million and $106.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,457,991,101 coins and its circulating supply is 252,738,056 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

