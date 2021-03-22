CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.47 million.

CURO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. 161,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,423. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,045,992 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,125 in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

