CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $588.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,279.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,045,992 shares of company stock worth $31,961,125 in the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.