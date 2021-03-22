CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CURI stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

